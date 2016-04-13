Philips - 點擊這裡導覽至首頁
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

 
紫色

使用我們最優雅的 Philips Sonicare，

為您帶來更潔白、更健康的牙齒

查看其他顏色：
white-brush
black-brush
pink-brush
rosegold-brush

此產品已不再銷售。

建議零售價: HK$1,898.00

規格

  • 技術指標

    模式
    模式
    清潔
    • 日常清潔效果出眾
    牙齦護理
    • 溫柔按摩牙齦
    抛光
    • 讓您的牙齒亮白
    敏感
    • 輕柔潔淨牙齒及牙齦
    白色
    • 清除牙齒表面色斑
    內含物件
    內含物件
    手柄
    • 1 個 DiamondClean
    刷頭
    • 2 個 DiamondClean 標準
    玻璃杯充電
    • 1
    旅行收藏盒
    • USB 旅行充電器
    設計和外表
    設計和外表
    顏色
    • 紫色
    清潔效能
    清潔效能
    速度
    • 每分鐘刷動高達 31000 次
    效能
    • 可清除多達 7 倍牙菌膜*
    健康功能
    • 只需兩星期就能改善牙齦健康
    美白效果
    • 2 倍潔白牙齒
    計時器
    • 四段時間提示與智能計時器
    方便易用
    方便易用
    刷頭系統
    • 簡便扣合式刷頭
    刷牙時間
    • 高達 3 星期**
    電量指示燈
    • 亮燈圖示代表需要充電。
    手柄
    • 輕巧的人體工學設計
    顯示
    • 明亮顯示屏
    技術規格
    技術規格
    電池
    • 可重複充電
    電池類型
    • 鋰離子電池
    操作時間（從完全充電到沒電）
    • 高達 3 星期**
    電源
    電源
    電壓
    • 110-220 V
    服務
    服務
    保用
    • 2 年有限保養

