Company profile

Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

"Since the introduction of the first Philips light bulb more than 120 years ago, innovation and a people-centric approach have always been at the core of our company.

 

Our commitment is to deliver new healthcare and lighting technologies, as well as innovative and locally relevant consumer products that make a real difference to our customers, consumers and stakeholders across the globe. We believe that the best way for us to do this is through deep understanding of people’s needs and desires.

 

When we bring people and innovation together, we create the next generation of technology and things that people truly want and need. These are meaningful innovations that help people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. This sets us apart and makes us Philips."

Philips and UCHealth, an integrated delivery network (IDN) in Colorado, USA, signed a multi-year agreement for the implementation of Philips’ IntelliSpace Picture Archiving and Communications Systems across the IDN to optimize its image sharing workflow, thereby enhancing patient care and driving projected USD 11 million cost savings over five years.

On China’s biggest day for online shopping, ‘double 11’, Philips was a leading brand in categories like Male Grooming, Beauty, Garment Care, Kitchen Appliances and Oral Healthcare, with some product ranges selling out within minutes. Male shaving products were particularly popular, with over half a million Philips shavers sold in 24 hours.
Building on the company’s leadership in connected lighting, Philips entered into a global strategic alliance with Cisco to address the growing worldwide office market. Integrating Philips’ connected LED lighting system with Cisco’s IT network will save energy, improve building efficiency, and enhance employee well-being and productivity.
Our transition towards a circular economy

 

Circular economy

Philips’ transition to a Circular Economy

 

Philips in Q4 2017
Sales
5.3 bln
Adjusted EBITA
884 mln
Net Loss
476 mln
