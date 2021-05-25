How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
Depending on the model you have, you can charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in different ways. Always use the original charger that came with your toothbrush, as not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with all toothbrushes. Read below on how to charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush.
Charging your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with a standard charger
Follow these instructions:
*Note: DailyClean 1100 does NOT have a battery light indicator.
- Plug the charger in a live outlet
- Place the toothbrush handle on the charger
- The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging and will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
*Note: DailyClean 1100 does NOT have a battery light indicator.
Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging glass
Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a charging glass or charging stand.
*Not all charging glass chargers are compatible across handles that came with a charging glass. Be sure to use the charger that came with your toothbrush.
- Place your toothbrush handle in the charging glass or stand and place it on the charging base
- Plug the charging base in an outlet
- The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
*Not all charging glass chargers are compatible across handles that came with a charging glass. Be sure to use the charger that came with your toothbrush.
Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the travel case
Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a travel case.
The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
- Place the toothbrush handle in the travel case
- Connect a mini USB cable from the travel case to the USB adapter or a laptop
The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging pad
Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with the wireless charging pad.
- Plug the USB cable into the wall adapter and plug into a live outlet
- Place the toothbrush handle on the raised surface of the charging pad
- The charging pad beeps and the battery indicator will start flashing white to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
- The battery indicator stops flashing and turns solid white when your toothbrush is fully charged