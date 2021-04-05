Home
The red Calc-Clean light of my Philips Steam Iron keeps blinking

If your Philips Steam Iron beeps or the red/orange Calc-Clean or Decalc light flashes, find our troubleshooting advice below to solve this.

The red/orange Calc-Clean light is blinking on your Philips Iron

When the Calc-Clean or Decalc light of your Philips Steam Iron is blinking as in the image below, it is time to descale it.

If the alert remains, this means that the descaling process is not performed properly.  Please click here to follow the descaling steps on the website.

After performing all these steps if the descaling alert continues to blink, bring the steam iron to a Philips centre for a checkup.
The descaling light of Philips Steam Iron

The information on this page applies to the following models: GC3675/36 , GC2678/36 , GC2145/26 , GC4933/80 , GC9682/86 , GC5039/30 , GC5030/20 , GC1438/30 , GC1434/70 , GC2990/26 , GC2997/46 , GC2994/26 , GC7808/40 , GC3929/66 , GC4515/30 , GC4526/17 , GC4881/20 , GC4880/20 , GC2984/20 , GC2988/80 , GC4929/80 , GC2982/30 , GC9642/60 , GC2088/30 , GC9550/02 , GC3803/30 , GC4522/00 , GC4520/30 , GC4510/30 , GC3811/70 , GC3810/20 , GC7635/30 , GC1020/70 , GC2046/20 , GC2040/70 , GC1026/30 , GC4919/80 , GC3720/32 , GC3760/32 , GC2910/20 , GC2965/80 , GC2960/50 , GC2930/30 , GC2920/70 , GC4820/02 , GC4850/02 , GC4870/02 , GC9240/02 , GC3720/02 , GC3760/02 , GC2910/02 , GC2960/02 , GC2920/02 , GC3620/22 , GC7430/02 , GC1905/21 , GC1990/26 , GC1930/22 , GC2810/02 , GC2860/02 , GC2820/02 , GC3660/02 , GC1830/02 , GC7320/02 , GC4610/02 , GC4630/02 , GC7230/02 , GC3321/02 , GC3331/02 , GC4218/02 , GC4238/02 , GC650/02 , GC3320/02 , GC4410/02 , GC4430/02 , GC1675/02 , GC1710/02 , GC1720/02 , GC4330/02 , GC2640/03 , GC2560/02 , GC2520/02 , GC3231/02 , GC3320/32 , HI570/02 , GC148/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Where can I find my product number?

    Look on the box

     

    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
