I can’t open my Philips SpeedPro (Max) bucket
If you can’t open your Philips SpeedPro (Max) bucket, there might be a simple solution. Discover here how to solve it yourself.
The steps to open the bucket are not being properly followed
When trying to open your SpeedPro (Max) bucket, please make sure to follow these steps:
- Press the release button on top of your SpeedPro (Max) to release the dust container. Take out the dust container
- Open the dust container lid
- Empty the contents in a bin
- Place back the dust container lid. It is properly closed when you here a click (see image 4)
- Place back the dust container. It is properly placed when you here a click.