Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
FC6904/61 SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6904/61

How should I clean the filter and brush of my Philips SpeedPro Max?

For details of how to clean the filter and brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max, please refer to the relevant sections below..

Cleaning the filter of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max

Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has a motor protection filter located beneath the dust container. This filter needs to be cleaned regularly for optimal performance. Please follow the steps below and refer to the video* for further information:
  1. When the Full Filter Indicator blinks, detach the dust bin.
  2. Take out the filter.
  3. Tap the inlay filter to release loose dirt.
  4. Wash the foam filter with water and let it dry.
  5. Put the dry foam filter back in the device.
Your vacuum is now ready to use again.

Please note: for optimal performance, we recommend cleaning the filter of your vacuum cleaner on a monthly basis, or whenever the Full Filter indicator begins to blink.

*The device showed in the video is a SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series. The same steps are applying to all other SpeedPro Max models. 

 

Cleaning the brush of your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max

Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below and refer to the video* for more information: 

  1. Remove the brush with the easy button.
  2. Pull out any strands by hand.
    Tip: Cut off any tangled strands using scissors.
  3. Snap it back into place.
Your vacuum is now ready to use again.

*The device showed in the video is a SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 Series. The same steps are applying to all other SpeedPro Max models. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6904/61 , FC6813/61 , FC6823/61 .

Troubleshooting

Device (7)
Performance (1)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product