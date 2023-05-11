Philips Support Can the water tanks of my Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner be cleaned in the dishwasher?

The water tanks (and dust bucket - only AquaTrio 9000 series) of your Philips AquaTrio Vacuum Cleaner are not dishwasher-proof. Please find out how to clean these parts in our article below.

1. AquaTrio 7000 Series You can clean both water tanks under the tap, including the wet filter which is located in the dirty water tank.



Let the cap of the dirty water tank and its water flow element completely dry before putting it back. If both elements are completely dry you can place the cap back on the dirty water tank and place it back into the appliance.



Please use the Autoclean function after every cleaning session.



Watch our video for step-by-step instructions on how to clean the water tanks. 2. AquaTrio 9000 Series Vacuum only set-up The dust bucket of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 Series Vacuum Cleaner is not dishwasher-proof.



For optimal performance, please clean the dust bucket every time you empty it and follow the steps below:

1. Remove the filter case including the foam filter (see image 1).

2. Empty the dust bucket into a waste bin (see image 2).

3. Rinse the inside of the dust bucket and the cyclone under the tap (see image 3).

Note: Please do not clean the dust bucket in the dishwasher!

4. Let the dust bucket and cyclone completely dry (see image 4).

5. Reattach the filter case with the foam filter back when the dust bucket is dry (see image 5).

6. Reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld back to the dust bucket (see image 6).

Note: Do not reconnect the 3-in-1 handheld to the dust bucket without the filter holder with the foam filter.

2.1 AquaTrio 9000 Series Vacuum & Mop set-up The water tanks of your Philips AquaTrio 9000 series Vacuum Cleaner are not dishwasher-proof.



You can clean both water tanks under the tap, including the water flow element of the cap of the dirty water tank (see image 1). Let the cap of the dirty water tank and its water flow element completely dry before putting it back on the dirty water tank (see image 2). If both elements are completely dry you can place the cap back on the dirty water tank and place it back into the appliance (see image 3).



Please use the Autoclean function after every cleaning session.



For further step-by-step instructions, please check the user manual.



