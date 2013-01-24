Stand Steamer
GC627/66
Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With PerfectCare OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.
Up to 6 bars steam pump pressure, it generates 90g powerful steam boost and continuous steam up to 45g/min, which penetrates deep into the garments, e.g. jackets, bed sheets and spread, etc, and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*.
* tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.
The ErgiFit board can be tilted at 30°, giving stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. The shoulder-shaped board provides a better fit for garments.
The triple precision tips on the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as collar, shoulder, and in-between buttons, giving you precise results.
25% smaller foot print
(compared to Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 steamer range)
Garment steamers can provide a new wrinkle-free experience. Learn more on how to use Philips standing clothes steamers and handheld steamers to steam clothes.
You’re busy and you need your clothes to shine as much as you do. You don’t want to break out an ironing board every time you just want to touch up your clothes, garment steamers can be a great addition to your garment care routine.
|
ProTouch
ProTouch
HKD2,598.00*
Stand Steamer
|
ComfortTouch
ComfortTouch
HKD1,698.00*
Garment Steamer
|
EasyTouch Plus
EasyTouch Plus
HKD898.00*
Garment Steamer
|
Easy Touch
Easy Touch
HKD638.00*
Stand Steamer
|
|
|
|
|
Power
|
|
|
|
|
Technology
|
|
|
|
|
Steam boost
|
|
|
|
|
Continuous Steam
|
|
|
|
|
Steam levels
|
|
|
|
|
Water tank capacity
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustable poles
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Scale Management
|
|
|
|
|
Accessory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|