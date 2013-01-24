Garment Steamers

Up to 6 bars steam pump pressure, it generates 90g powerful steam boost and continuous steam up to 45g/min, which penetrates deep into the garments, e.g. jackets, bed sheets and spread, etc, and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*.

* tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)