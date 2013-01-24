Garment Steamers

Home
    Dual Heating Technology      Hot and rich steam in just one stroke, no wet spots
     

    ProTouch                                       

    Stand Steamer

    Innovative Dual Heating technology generates steam instantly at the base and reheats at the steamer head, for powerful penetrating hot steam, giving great results with no wet spots
    Deep-penetrating steam

    Innovative Dual Heating technology


    The innovative Dual Heating technology generates steam instantly at the base and reheats at the steamer head, for powerful penetrating hot steam, giving great results with no wet spots.
    Extra support for crisp results

    PerfectCare OptimalTEMP technology

     

    Steamer plate is actively heated to provide better de-wrinkling results with no wet spots. With PerfectCare OptimalTEMP technology, it guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics.

    Choose from 5 steamer settings

    Powerful steam refreshes garments

     

    Up to 6 bars steam pump pressure, it generates 90g powerful steam boost and continuous steam up to 45g/min, which penetrates deep into the garments, e.g. jackets, bed sheets and spread, etc, and kills up to 99.9% bacteria*. 

     

    * tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
    No descaling needed

    No descaling is needed

     

    Steamers need to be descaled regularly to ensure steam performance. With our new PureSteam technology, the heater is automatically descaled while generating steam, so you don't need to worry about it.
    Tilting ErgoFit board & quick dry cover

     

    The ErgiFit board can be tilted at 30°, giving stable and comfortable support to make pleats and achieve crisp results. The shoulder-shaped board provides a better fit for garments. 

     
    Triple precision tips

     

    The triple precision tips on the steamer head enable you to reach the challenging areas, such as collar, shoulder, and in-between buttons, giving you precise results.
    Ergo fit board
    6 settings
    (with ECO mode)
    Pure Steam
    Easy steam selection on handle
    Steamboost
    Steam release button
    Auto descaling
    Side docking
    Silicom hose, PVC free
    8 mins safety auto-off
    25% smaller foot print

    (compared to Philips ProTouch 2-in-1 steamer range)
    Wheeled

    How to steam clothes

     

    Garment steamers can provide a new wrinkle-free experience. Learn more on how to use Philips standing clothes steamers and handheld steamers to steam clothes.

    Read more

    5 reasons why you need a garment steamer

     

    You’re busy and you need your clothes to shine as much as you do.  You don’t want to break out an ironing board every time you just want to touch up your clothes, garment steamers can be a great addition to your garment care routine.

    Read more

    Find the best clothes steamer for you

    ProTouch

    ProTouch

    ProTouch

    Stand Steamer
    Compare with current
    ComfortTouch

    ComfortTouch

    ComfortTouch

    Garment Steamer
    Compare with current
    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    EasyTouch Plus

    Garment Steamer
    Compare with current
    Easy Touch

    Easy Touch

    Easy Touch

    Stand Steamer
    Compare with current

    Power
    • 2020-2200W
    • 1680-2000W
    • 1350-1600W
    • 1350-1600W

    Technology
    • Dual Heating Technology for higher steam temperature
    • OptimalTEMP Heated Plate
    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • FlexHead Technology
    • -
    • -

    Steam boost
    • 90g
    • -
    • -
    • -

    Continuous Steam
    • 35 g/min
    • 40 g/min
    • 32 g/min
    • 32 g/min

    Steam levels
    • 6 levels, can select from handle
    • 5 levels
    • 3 levels
    • 2 levels

    Water tank capacity
    • 2L, detachable
    • 1.8L, detachable
    • 2L, detachable
    • 1.4L, detachable

    Adjustable poles
    • Adjustable double poles
    • Adjustable double poles

    Other features
    • 30° Tiltable ErgoFit board
    • Triple Precision Tips
    • Steam Trigger
    • Extra-long StyleBoard
    • Hang&Lock
    • Extra large steam plate
    • -

    Scale Management
    • Fully auto PureSteam Technology, no manual de-calc needed
    • Easy rinse calc solution
    • Easy rinse calc solution
    • Easy rinse calc solution

    Accessory
    • ErgoFit board
    • Gloves
    • Garment hanger
    • Brush
    • Gloves
    • Hanger
    • Gloves
    • Hanger
    • Gloves
    * Suggested retail price

