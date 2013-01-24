Home
Steam Generator Irons
    Fast & Compact

    Ultimate Ironing Experience

    Experience the ultimate in ironing
    The world’s most powerful steam generator iron

    PerfectCare Elite Plus steam generator iron
    PerfectCare Elite Plus steam generator iron
    Suggested retail price: HKD4,388.00

    PerfectCare Elite Plus
    Steam generator iron

    GC9682/86

    PerfectCare Elite Plus is the most powerful* and fastest steam generator in the world, with ultra-light iron and intelligent automatic steam for ultimate convenience.

    No temperature settings are required and we guarantee no burns.
    • Our smartest, fastest and most powerful iron gives you the ultimate in ironing with perfect results.

     

    • OptimalTEMP technology allows you to iron any fabric, iron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. Guaranteed no burns.

     

    • Our DynamiQ smart sensor knows exactly when and how the iron is moving, delivering powerful steam where you need it most – for easier ironing and faster results.

    • Ultra-light iron glides over your garments with ease, for amazing results with practically no effort.

     

    * Steam rate (norm IEC60311) vs. the 10 best-selling steam generators; tested April 2017.

    Get perfect results faster & easier,

    with smart intuitive ironing

    94% of users think this is the smartest iron they have ever used!*

     

    *Home placement test results among 52 steam generator users (Germany, July 2017)

    Perfect ironing results

     

    The ultimate steam generator power gives you the fastest ironing experience – removing creases quicker than ever. 

    Faster & easier ironing
    Intelligent automatic steam

     

    Philips DynamiQ smart steam mode automatically releases the right amount of steam as you iron to get pressed perfect results faster than ever. The type of crease naturally changes the speed at which you move the iron; slower movements for deep creases, faster movements for light wrinkles. This iron senses when to deliver more powerful steam to help effectively remove the toughest of creases with ease.

     

    DynamiQ technology incorporates the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons to automatically deliver the most effective amount of steam as you iron. This uniquely innovative smart steam sensor is highly reactive to the speed of your ironing movements and stops steaming when you stop ironing.

    No burns guarantee 

     

    No temperature settings needed. We guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric.

     

    You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed. Ideal for people who demand the most from their steam generators.

    Ultra-light weight
    iron

     

    Amazingly light, PerfectCare Elite Plus steam generator glides effortlessly. The iron is so light, even vertical steaming is super-easy – so you can steam delicates like silk blouses and difficult-to-iron pieces like suit jackets.

    Effective solution against limescale

     

    When you’ve got the ultimate steam generator, you want to keep it working like new.  The Easy De-Calc Plus system lets you know when it’s time to descale.



    With a simple turn of the knob, scale particles flow away – leaving your PerfectCare Elite Plus ready to get back to work for you!

    *Steam generator in video is not local available model.

    Find the best steam generator for you

    PerfectCare Elite Plus

    PerfectCare Elite Plus

    HKD4,388.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features
    PerfectCare Compact

    PerfectCare Compact

    HKD1,998.00*
    Steam generator iron
    Compare features

    Intelligent automatic steam
    • Yes
    • No

    OptimalTEMP
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Pressure
    • Max 8 bar pump pressure
    • Max 5.3 bar pump pressure

    Steam boost

    • 600g steam boost
    • Up to 280g steam boost

    Water tank type + capacity
    • 1.8L detachable water tank
    • 1.5L water tank

    Carry lock
    • Yes
    • Yes

    Silence Steam
    • Yes
    • No

    Lightweight Iron
    • 0.8 kg
    • 1.2 kg
    * Suggested retail price
    View Steam Generator range

