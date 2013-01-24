Home
Philips Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag
Suction power you can see

    Philips Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag
    Suction power you can see

    Performer

    The highest suction power ever.

    500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

    Performer

    FC9174/61

    HEPA13 filter system captures 99.9% of fine dust and allergens; ECARF certified.
    Checkmark
    TriActive nozzle
    Checkmark
    Rotating Turbo Brush, small nozzle and crevice tool
    Checkmark
    Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
    Checkmark
    4-liter dust chamber
    HKD1,798.00

    2200W for strong suction power

     

    2200W motor generates up to 500W suction power for excellent cleaning results.
    Woman cleaning

    3-in-1 TriActive nozzle

    Large front opening
    It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front.
    Soleplate
    It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down
    Sidebrushes
    It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.

    HEPA13 filter system

     

    Equipped with HEPA13 filter system, it captures over 99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites – for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.
    Allergy pets
    Hay fever
    Bacteria allergy
    Germs allergy

    Highlights

    2200 Watt
    2200Watt
    Vacuum cleaner with 2200Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
    Hepa filter
    HEPA 13 filter
    Our HEPA13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.
    Allergy Pets
    Our best vacuum for pet hair
    The product is equipped with additional tools, helping you clean cat & dog hair on carpets or hardwood floors (on selected models).
    Ten meter cord
    Long 10-metre reach
    With a reach of 10 metres from plug to nozzle, you can keep cleaning longer without unplugging.
    s-bag Vacuum Cleaner
    Long lasting bags
    S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full.
    s-bag Vacuum Cleaner
    4L capacity
    The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full 4 liters before the bag needs changing. This is ideal for large houses!

