2200W motor generates up to 500W suction power for excellent cleaning results.
3-in-1 TriActive nozzle
It sucks up big bits with its larger opening at the front.
It gently opens the carpet with its specially designed soleplate to remove the dust deep down
It sweeps up the dust and dirt alongside furniture and walls with its two side brushes.
HEPA13 filter system
Equipped with HEPA13 filter system, it captures over 99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites – for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.
Highlights
2200Watt
Vacuum cleaner with 2200Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.
HEPA 13 filter
Our HEPA13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust – including pollen, pet hair and dust mites. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.
Our best vacuum for pet hair
The product is equipped with additional tools, helping you clean cat & dog hair on carpets or hardwood floors (on selected models).
Long 10-metre reach
With a reach of 10 metres from plug to nozzle, you can keep cleaning longer without unplugging.
Long lasting bags
S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full.
4L capacity
The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full 4 liters before the bag needs changing. This is ideal for large houses!