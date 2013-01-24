*When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, after 3rd treatment, individual results may vary. Philips clinical study, 2016.
Treatment in once every two weeks, first 3 treatment can be completed in week 4.
Our most powerful IPL yet
BRI956
Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments (approximately 4 weeks)* for long lasting hair-free smoothness
Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
*When following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary.
**Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, underarms and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty.
Enjoy long lasting hair-free smooth skin
Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments*. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can enjoy hair-free smooth skin for 6 months.**
Clinical results after first 5 treatments
Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. The greater the contrast between hair color and skin color, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.
If Lumea is not suited to your skin and hair type
Click here to find out about Philips’ range of epilators and ladyshaves.
Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on many hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blond, brown and black coloured hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL based treatments like the Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blond or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin.
If Lumea is not suited to your skin and hair type
Click here to find out about Philips’ range of epilators and ladyshaves.
Lumea Prestige
BRI956/00
HKD4,998.00*
For body, face, bikini and armpit
Lumea Prestige
BRI950/00
HKD4,198.00*
For body and face
Lumea Advanced
BRI923/00
HKD3,498.00*
For body, face and bikini
Light spectrum
Light energy settings
Treatment results
Suitable hair type
Body attachment
Face attachment
Underarm attachment
Bikini attachment
|
Face attachment: Precise, flat design, with extra integrated filter for safe and precise treatment on upper lip, chin and sideburns - 2 cm2 window size. 1.5 minute to treat upper lips/ chin/ sideburns.*
* When used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Bikini attachment: Specialised design for effective treatment of bikini hairs with a curved-out design and transparent filter. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 2 minutes to treat full bikini area.*
* When used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Armpit attachment: Specially curved-out design to treat the hard-to-reach underarm hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 3 minutes to treat underarms.*
* When used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
Body attachment: Large, curved-in design to follow body contours thus effectively covering areas like legs, arms, stomach. Enables fast treatment on large body areas thanks to the largest treatment window - 4.1 cm2 window size. 4.5 minutes to treat one lower leg.*
* When used corded, time indication for highest energy setting.
"IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."
Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea