Lumea Prestige IPL

Lumea Prestige IPL

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments (approximately 4 weeks)*

with our IPL hair removal device

*When following the treatment schedule,  measured on legs, after 3rd treatment, individual results may vary. Philips clinical study, 2016. 

Treatment in once every two weeks, first 3 treatment can be completed in week 4.

Philips Lumea Prestige

Our most powerful IPL yet

BRI956
%92 icon

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments (approximately 4 weeks)*  for long lasting hair-free smoothness
Cordless and corded functionality

Only Lumea with cordless and corded functionality
icon4
4 uniquely curved attachments for treatment on each body area
Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved attachments perfectly fit your curves tailored for each body area.
Suggested retail price: HKD4,998.00
Lumea Prestige

7 reasons to choose Philips Lumea Prestige

1

2

3

4

Up to 92% hair reduction in 3 treatments (approximately 4 weeks) *

SmartSkin sensor indicates most comfortable setting for your skin tone

4 uniquely curved attachments tailored treatment programs for body, face, bikini & underarms

2 application modes: Slide & Flash, Stamp & Flash, convenient for treatment on both small and large areas

5

6

7

Developed with Dermatologists for a safe treatment, even on sensitive areas

High performance lamp delivers more than 250,000 flashes, up to 20 years of uses **

Both corded and cordless use for maximum convenience

Enjoy long lasting hair-free smooth skin

 

Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments*. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can enjoy hair-free smooth skin for 6 months.**
 

Clinical results after first 5 treatments

Treatment table
"Is IPL hair removal suitable for me?"

 

Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. The greater the contrast between hair color and skin color, the more effective IPL can be. However, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white/grey, light blonde or red hair due to the low melanin concentration present, causing treatment to be ineffective. It is also not suitable for individuals with a very dark complexion, as the skin contains too much melanin concentration.

Suitable skin tones

Skin Tones

Suitable hair types

Hair Tones

How to use Philips Lumea Prestige

Easy, gentle hair removal


Lumea is easy and safe to use. Choose the most comfortable energy setting for your skin tone with the integrated SmartSkin sensor. Treat different parts of your body gently and effectively in up to 15 minutes for a full body treatment.
Using Lumea Prestige – step 1

Step 1

Get started by shaving, epilating or waxing the body area before treatment.
Using Lumea Prestige – step 3

Step 2

Select the setting based on your skin tone with the SmartSkin sensor.
Step 3

Step 3

Press the treatment window on your skin in a 90 degree angle. Wait for the ready to flash light and press the flash button.
Using Lumea Prestige – step 4

Step 4

Slowly slide Lumea across the treatment area while flashing. Avoid flashing the same spot twice.

Curved attachments adapt the treatment for each body area


Your hair and your curves vary across your body, so each area needs treating in a different way to ensure the best results. Philips Lumea Prestige has uniquely curved attachments for the body (legs, arms, stomach) and face (upper lip, chin). Each attachment differs by combinations of shape, window size, filter, and tailored for specific body part, when added to the device. This mix of considered design and bespoke treatment enables effective and safe treatment even on delicate or sensitive areas.
Lumea face attachment

Face attachment

2 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*  

To gently but effectively treat hair on your face, the attachment has been carefully designed with a flat window for precise use on the upper lip, chin or jawline. It has an extra integrated filter and when added to the device the it will automatically adjust the light treatment so it's better suited for treating unwanted hair on the face.
Lumea underarm attachment

Armpit attachment  

3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 1.5 min*

The specially curved attachment is designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm hair. When this intelligent attachment is added to the device, a tailored underarm treatment is automatically triggered.
Lumea body attachment

Body attachment

4.1 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 8.5 min for two lower legs*

The body attachment is perfect for a fast treatment on large body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows body contours for optimal skin contact. Adding the attachment to the device automatically triggers a tailored treatment suitable for these body areas.
Lumea bikini attachment

Bikini attachment

3 cm2 window size | Treatment time - 2 min*

Hair in the bikini area tends to be stronger and thicker than other body hair so it requires a bespoke attachment to deliver the best results. The attachment is curved and has an extra transparent filter. The light treatment is adjusted automatically when the attachment is added to the device.
% of women satisfied with hair reduction

84%
on face

86%
armpits

78%
bikini

83%
legs

*Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 46 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face.

Compare Philips Lumea models

BRI956/00

Lumea Prestige

BRI956/00

HKD4,998.00*
For body, face, bikini and armpit
Compare Features
BRI950/00

Lumea Prestige

BRI950/00

HKD4,198.00*
For body and face
Compare Features
BRI923/00

Lumea Advanced

BRI923/00

HKD3,498.00*
For body, face and bikini
Compare Features

Usage (Charging time)
  • Both corded & cordless (100 min)
  • Both corded & cordless (100 min)
  • Corded only

Running time
  • Around 130 flashes (At intensity 5)
  • Around 130 flashes (At intensity 5)
  • -

Light spectrum
  • 565 - 1400nm
  • 565 - 1400nm
  • 530 - 1400nm

Light fluence
  • 2.4 - 5.6 J/cm²
  • 2.4 - 5.6 J/cm²
  • 2.5 - 5.0 J/cm²

High performance lamp
  • > 250,000 flashes
  • > 250,000 flashes
  • > 250,000 flashes

Light energy settings
  • 5
  • 5
  • 5

SmartSkin Sensor
  • Y
  • Y
  • -

Treatment results
  • Up to 92% hair reduction
  • Up to 92% hair reduction
  • Up to 85% hair reduction

Suitable skin tone
  • I, II, III, IV, V
  • I, II, III, IV, V
  • I, II, III, IV

Suitable hair type
  • I, II, III, IV
  • I, II, III, IV
  • I, II, III, IV

Body attachment
  • 4.1 cm² Convex curved window
  • 4.1 cm² Convex curved window
  • 4 cm² window

Face attachment
  • 2 cm² Flat window (with red integrated filter)
  • 2 cm² Flat window (with red integrated filter)
  • 2 cm² window (with red integrated filter)

Underarm attachment
  • 3 cm² Concave curved window
  • -
  • -

Bikini attachment
  • 3 cm² Concave curved window (with transparent integrated filter)
  • -
  • 2 cm² window (with transparent integrated filter)
    • Body attachment

      Face attachment: Precise, flat design, with extra integrated filter for safe and precise treatment on upper lip, chin and sideburns - 2 cm2 window size. 1.5 minute to treat upper lips/ chin/ sideburns.*


    • Facial attachment

      Bikini attachment: Specialised design for effective treatment of bikini hairs with a curved-out design and transparent filter. Hair in this area tends to be typically stronger and thicker than leg hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 2 minutes to treat full bikini area.*


    • Bikini attachment

      Armpit attachment: Specially curved-out design to treat the hard-to-reach underarm hairs - 3 cm2 window size. 3 minutes to treat underarms.*

       

    • Facial attachment

      Body attachment: Large, curved-in design to follow body contours thus effectively covering areas like legs, arms, stomach. Enables fast treatment on large body areas thanks to the largest treatment window - 4.1 cm2 window size. 4.5 minutes to treat one lower leg.*


    Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

    Philips Lumea, the ideal solution for you

    "IPL technology has been available in specialist salons since 1997. Phiips Lumea, derived from this professional IPL technology, makes it possible for you to treat easily and effectively at home. Philips Lumea Prestige is the culmination of 14 years of research and development in collaboration with leading dermatologists."

     

    Tom Nuijs, inventor of Philips Lumea

    IPL Technology developed with dermatologists

    2000

    women tested

    Philips Lumea has been the subject of extensive clinical testing on more than 2,000 women with proven results.

    14 years

    of research

    Philips Lumea is the result of 14 years of Philips research and represents a significant innovation, derived fro professional IPL technology.

    3,000,000

    women love Lumea

    Over 3 million women choose Philips Lumea, making it an ideal and preferred solution.

