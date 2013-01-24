|
- Wet & Dry use
- 8 accessories for legs, body and face depilation
- Ceramic epilation discs
- 30 mm widest epilation head
|
- Wet & Dry use
- 5 accessories for legs, body and face depilation
- Ceramic epilation discs
- 30 mm widest epilation head
|
- Wet & Dry use
- 7 accessories for legs, body and face depilation
- Ceramic epilation discs
- 30 mm widest epilation head
- Trimmer for instant touch-ups
|
- Wet & Dry use
- 1 accessory for legs, body and face depilation
- Ceramic epilation discs
- 30 mm widest epilation head
|
- Epilation head
- Body Massager
- Body Exfoliator brush
- Shaving head
- Trimming comb
- Facial area cap
- Delicate area cap
- Massage cap
- Skin stretcher cap
- Basic pouch
- Cleaning brush
|
- Shaving head
- Trimming comb
- Facial area cap
- Delicate area cap
- Massage cap
- Basic pouch
- Cleaning brush
|
- Body & Face trimmer
- Eyebrow comb
- Facial area cap
- Delicate area cap
- Massage cap
- Skin strecther cap
- Basic pouch
- Cleaning brush
|
- Massage cap
- Basic pouch
- Cleaning brush
|
- Cordless
- S-shaped handle design
- 2 speed settings
- Opti-light
|
- Cordless
- S-shaped handle design
- 2 speed settings
- Opti-light
|
- Cordless
- S-shaped handle design
- 2 speed settings
- Opti-light
|
- Cordless
- S-shaped handle design
- 2 speed settings
- Opti-light
|
- Rechargeable
- 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
- 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
|
- Rechargeable
- 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
- 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
|
- Rechargeable
- 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
- 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
|
- Rechargeable
- 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
- 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage