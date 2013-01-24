Home
Satinelle Prestige
Wet and Dry Epilator

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: HKD1,498.00
check-symbol
Smoothness week after week: optimal hair removal in one stroke with Philips' widest epilation head yet
check-symbol
Smooth skin: Suitable for legs, body and face including underarms, bikini area and upper lip in or out of shower
check-symbol
Quick and easy results: Distinct textured ceramic discs firmly grip and remove even fine hairs from your skin
Design

Satinelle's distinct S-shaped design provides easy hair removal*

Unique ceramic discs
For wet and dry use with your bath or shower routine.
Patented epilator
Unique ceramic discs with textured surface firmly grab even the finest hairs. 
Patented epilator
Patented epilation system epilates closer to wet and dry skin for long-lasting smoothness.
Safety
Safe hair removal
 
    Epilation Head
Trimming head

Adaptable to your needs  


Wet and dry use with up to 8 accessories for a personalized beauty routine.
Body exfoliation
Body expoliation head
Trimming comb
Trimming comb
Body massager
Body massager head
Facial area cap
Facial area cap
Shaving head
Shaving head
Massage cap
Massage cap
Skin scretcher
Skin stretcher
    Delicate area cap
Delicate area cap
Skin scretcher
Skin stretcher
Delicate area cap
Delicate area cap
Long lasting results

How it works


Firmly grips even fine hairs


It is easy and convenient to achieve long lasting hair-free skin due to the unique epilation system. With ceramic discs, grabbing and gripping on wet and dry skin.
Exfoliation brush | For full body routine

Exfoliation brush

 

For full body routine


Our new body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and stimulates the regeneration of the skin surface.   Use the brush 24 hours before epilation to help prevent ingrown hairs.
Not just for hands and legs

Body massager  


For a relaxed skin


Use the body massager to relax the muscles and stimulate the blood flow in your neck, shoulders and legs. Our new Body Massager reaches the deeper layers of the skin and deliver a radiant looking skin.
How to use

Effortless hair removal,
all over the body

• Easier to use
• Thorough epilation
• Enhanced body care
Epilate
Epilate
With uniquely designed opti-light for the best visibility.
Choose attachment
Choose attachment
A variety of attachments designed to fit your personal/very own beauty routine.
Body exfoliation

Body exfoliation
The exfoliation brush effectively removes dead skin cells for softer skin.*

*CLT test germany n88.
Body Massage
Body massage
The massage head reaches the deeper layers of the skin for a relaxed and radiant result.
Satinelle Prestige

BRE650/00

Satinelle Prestige

HKD1,498.00*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE630/00

Satinelle Advanced

HKD998.00*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRP535/00

Satinelle Advanced

HKD998.00*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current
Satinelle Advanced

BRE610/00

Satinelle Advanced

HKD698.00*
Wet & Dry epilator
Compare with current

Performance
  • Wet & Dry use
  • 8 accessories for legs, body and face depilation
  • Ceramic epilation discs
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Wet & Dry use
  • 5 accessories for legs, body and face depilation
  • Ceramic epilation discs
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Wet & Dry use
  • 7 accessories for legs, body and face depilation
  • Ceramic epilation discs
  • 30 mm widest epilation head
  • Trimmer for instant touch-ups
  • Wet & Dry use
  • 1 accessory for legs, body and face depilation
  • Ceramic epilation discs
  • 30 mm widest epilation head

Attachments
  • Epilation head
  • Body Massager
  • Body Exfoliator brush
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comb
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Massage cap
  • Skin stretcher cap
  • Basic pouch
  • Cleaning brush
  • Shaving head
  • Trimming comb
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Massage cap
  • Basic pouch
  • Cleaning brush
  • Body & Face trimmer
  • Eyebrow comb
  • Facial area cap
  • Delicate area cap
  • Massage cap
  • Skin strecther cap
  • Basic pouch
  • Cleaning brush
  • Massage cap
  • Basic pouch
  • Cleaning brush

Features
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle design
  • 2 speed settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle design
  • 2 speed settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle design
  • 2 speed settings
  • Opti-light
  • Cordless
  • S-shaped handle design
  • 2 speed settings
  • Opti-light

Power
  • Rechargeable
  • 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
  • 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
  • Rechargeable
  • 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
  • 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
  • Rechargeable
  • 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
  • 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
  • Rechargeable
  • 15-min quick charge for 10-min usage
  • 1.5-hr charging time for up to 40-min usage
* Suggested retail price
