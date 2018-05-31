Drive with style
SilverVision signaling lamps are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With SilverVision, drivers enjoy a full Chrome effect in the front and rear indicators.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting
Which 12V lamp for which application? Philips Automotive offering includes the following applications: front and rear indicators.
We highly recommended to change your signaling bulbs by pairs for symetric effect.
Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
When turned off, Philips SilverVision bulbs prevent from unaesthetic orange effect in optics thanks to its unique Chrome coating. When turned on, it emits an orange, homologated light.
Electrical characteristics
Lifetime
Light characteristics
Packaging Data
Product description
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Ordering information
Marketing specifications
