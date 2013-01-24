Home
    Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

    Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

    Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

    Some vehicles equipped with CANBus controller system may cause flashing and dash errors if you install LED bulbs. Use Philips CEA5W warning canceller to remove those error signals. See all benefits

      LED warning canceller

      • Type of lamp: CANbus 5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,5 W
      In some vehicles that are equipped with a CANbus control system, the installation of LED bulbs may cause error signals on the dashboard. By using Philips LED warning cancellers, you will avoid those error signals caused by the failure diagnostic of the CANbus system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front position
        • Room lamp
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        [~5W]
        Range
        LED CANbus
        Designation
        CEA 12956 12V 5W X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        • More light
        • More style
        Product highlight
        LED warning canceller

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        5  W

