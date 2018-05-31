Search terms

BlueVision

Conventional Interior and Signaling

12961BVB2
    BlueVision Conventional Interior and Signaling

    12961BVB2

    Drive with style

    BlueVision signaling and interior bulbs are designed for drivers seeking to personalize their vehicles. With BlueVision signaling and interior lamps, drivers enjoy a blue xenon effect unmatched in a fully homologated road-legal lamp. See all benefits

      Drive with style

      Ultimate brightness and unique stylish blue light

      • Type of lamp: W5W
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,5 W
      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Wide range of 12V lamps to meet all functions

      Which 12V lamp for which function ? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homlogation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Technical Specifications

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        5  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        50  lm

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        B2
        EAN1
        8711500310293
        EAN3
        8711559523774

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior
        • License
        • Side indicator
        • Stop light
        • Boot light
        • Door light
        • Entry light
        • Glove compartment light
        • Reading light
        • Tail light
        Base
        W2,1x9,5d
        Designation
        W5W
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        BlueVision
        Technology
        Conventional
        Type
        W5W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.195  kg
        Height
        12  cm
        Length
        14.5  cm
        Width
        12  cm

      • Packed product information

        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        0.95  cm
        Net weight per piece
        1.25  g
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        31029330
        Order entry
        12961BVB2

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style

