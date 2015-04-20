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    Professional LED TV

    28HFL5010T/12

    Connect and control

    With this energy efficient Hospitality TV, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and interactive hotel info pages while being ensured that remote installation and management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership

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    Professional LED TV

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    Connect and control

    for future proof guest experience

    • 28" MediaSuite
    • LED
    • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

    SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

    SmartInfo for branded, interactive hotel info pages

    SmartInfo allows you to provide hotel or city information to your guests. Your guests have access to this interactive hotel webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily to keep your guests up to date with all the latest developments in your hotel.

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

    Miracast & DirectShare to share movies and music on your TV

    Our TVs give your guests the freedom to enjoy their content on the big TV wirelessly and without hassle. With our open system approach we serve iOS as well as Android users and continuously extend our compatibility. Our secure sharing protects your guests. Pictures, movies, music, all can be shared and enjoyed on our TVs via Miracast & DirectShare!

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

    MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

    LED TV for images with incredible contrast

    With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

    Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

    Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

    AppControl to add, sort and delete apps with minimum effort

    App control allows you to give your guests the TV applications of their dreams. You are able to add, delete and sort all the apps in the way you want. Even better, you can now clone these settings to any other TV without having to setup the other TV as well! You can even make various profiles and change on the fly. Do you want to give your suites the high bandwidth video apps and your other rooms the low bandwidth apps? No problem. App control makes sure you and your guest have a smooth experience.

    Integrated IPTV system for optimal customized interactivity

    Safe costs and clutter. With our new Smart TVs you can build your hotel system directly on the TV. Interactive channels, video-on-demand, interactive hotel menus and information as well as online ordering systems are all possible without an external box attached to the TV. Next to delivery of the content over coax TV cables, you can now also use your internet network to deliver your TV channels or VOD directly to the TV. Our partner network can make sure you get the customized portal you want.

    Integrated Wi-Fi to use Smart TV wirelessly

    With integrated Wi-Fi in your Philips Smart TV, you can wirelessly access a world of content.

    Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

    The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

    On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

    With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

    Low power consumption

    Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      28  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      70  cm
      Display
      LED HD TV
      Brightness
      310  cd/m²
      Picture enhancement
      • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
      • Pixel Plus HD
      Panel resolution
      1366 x 768p
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2/C
      Video Playback
      • NTSC
      • PAL
      • SECAM
      Analog TV
      PAL
      IP Playback
      • Multicast
      • Unicast

    • Features

      Ease of use
      • Picture Style
      • Sound Style
      Digital services
      • 8d EPG
      • Now&Next
      • MHEG
      • Teletext
      • HbbTV
      Local control
      On/Off switch (side)

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Local Control Lock
      • Menu lock
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Volume limitation
      Prison mode
      • high security mode
      • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
      Timer
      • Sleep Timer
      • Wake Up Alarm
      • Wake Up On Channel
      • Wake up Sounds
      Switch On control
      • Channel
      • Feature
      • Picture Format
      • Volume
      Anti-Theft
      • Battery Anti-theft Protection
      • Kensington Lock
      Power control
      • Auto Power ON
      • Green/fast startup
      • WoLAN
      Apps
      • AppControl
      • Cloud-based Apps
      Your brand
      • SmartInfo
      • Welcome Logo
      • Welcome Message
      • SmartTV Custom Background
      • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
      • IPTV System
      Clock
      • Clock in Standby Mode
      • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
      • On-screen Clock
      • Optional External Clock
      SmartInfo
      • HTML5 Browser
      • Interactive Templates
      • Picture Slide Show
      Cloning and Firmware update
      Instant Initial Cloning
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • Real-time TV Status (IP)
      • Remote Management over IP/RF
      • CMND&Create
      • TV Group management
      Control
      • Block Automatic Channel Update
      • Serial Xpress Protocol
      • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
      Interactive DRM
      • VSecure
      • Playready Smoothstreaming
      Revenue generation
      • AppRevenue
      • MyChoice
      Remote Control
      • Cable Strap Ready
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      Channels
      Combined List

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Healthcare RC compatible
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • WMV9/VC1
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • 3GP
      • ASF
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • PS
      • Quicktime
      • TS
      • WMV
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • AAC
      • WAV
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • ASS
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • BMP
      • JPG
      • PNG
      • GIF
      Supp. Video Resolution on USB
      up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
      Multimedia connections
      • USB
      • LAN

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      10 (2x5)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • AVL
      • Incredible surround
      • Dynamic Bass
      • Dolby MS10

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.3W
      Energy Label Class
      A+
      Eu Energy Label power
      19  W
      Power Saving Features
      Eco mode
      Annual energy consumption
      28  kW·h

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Remote Control 22AV1409A/12
      • Tabletop Stand
      • 2x AAA batteries
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Power Cord
      Optional
      • External Clock 22AV1120C/00
      • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
      • Setup RC 22AV9573A

    • Wireless Connectivity

      Wireless LAN
      802.11 b/g/n
      Wifi-Direct
      • DirectShare
      • Miracast

    • Connectivity Side

      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.3
      HDMI2
      HDMI 1.4
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Rear

      Scart
      • RGB
      • CVBS
      • SVHS
      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      Component
      YPbPr + L/R cinch
      AV input
      CVBS shared with YPbPr
      DVI audio in
      Mini-Jack
      External power
      • 12V/15W
      • Mini-Jack
      External Control
      RJ-48
      Antenna
      IEC-75
      HDMI1
      HDMI 1.4
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45
      VGA input
      15 pin D-sub

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      RJ48
      • IR-In/Out
      • Serial Xpress interface
      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • RC pass through
      • system audio control
      LAN
      Wake up on LAN
      HDMI
      • ARC (all ports)
      • DVI (all ports)
      Scart
      Power on scart

    • Design

      Colour
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Product weight
      4.5  kg
      Set Width
      635  mm
      Set width (with stand)
      635  mm
      Wall mount compatible
      • 100 x 100 mm
      • M4
      Set Height
      393  mm
      Set Depth
      62/74  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      438  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      190  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      5.1  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Batteries for remote control
    • Remote Control
    • Warranty leaflet
    • Power cord
    • Table top stand
    Badge-D2C

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