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  • Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience Intensify your signage experience

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

    32BDL3510Q/00

    Intensify your signage experience

    Inform and enthrall with a Philips Q-Line Professional Fulll HD Display. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Q-Line Display

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    Intensify your signage experience

    Easy-setup 18/7 display.

    • 32"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

    Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

    Integrated media player. Easily schedule USB content

    Easily schedule content to play from USB. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      80  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      31.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 Million
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      6.5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      VA
      Clinical image
      D-Image preset (dicom part 14 compatible)

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Keyboard control
      • Lockable
      • Hidden
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Start-up
      • Switch on delay
      • Switch on status
      • Boot on source
      Start-up window
      enable / disable Philips logo

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50-60Hz, 1.5A
      Consumption (Typical)
      40  W
      Consumption (Max)
      65 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 720p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      726.5  mm
      Product weight
      5.31  kg
      Set Height
      425.4  mm
      Set Depth
      69.1(D@Handle) / 65.1(D@Wall mount)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      28.6  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      16.75  inch
      Wall Mount
      100mm x100mm, 200mm x 200mm ,M4
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.72 (D@Handle) / 2.56 (D@Wall mount)  inch
      Bezel width
      11.9 (TLR) / 17.2 (B) mm
      Product weight (lb)
      11.71  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MPEG
      • H.264
      • JPEG
      • WMV3
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • WMA
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      Included Accessories
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • USB Cover (x1)
      • USB Cover and screw (x2)
      Stand
      BM02541/BM05911(optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CB
      • CE
      • BSMI
      • CU
      • EPA
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • VCCI

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

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