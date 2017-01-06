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    Signage Solutions P-Line Display

    49BDL5057P/00

    Tough and capable

    Meet the demands of challenging environments with a robust P-Line professional Full HD display. Tough components keep this display working from kitchen to engine room. The wide viewing angle ensures crucial information is clear.

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    Signage Solutions P-Line Display

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    Tough and capable

    Robust, bright 24/7 display.

    • 49"
    • Powered by Android
    • 700cd/m²
    D-image:clinically accurate imaging

    D-image:clinically accurate imaging

    This Philips Professional Display is designed to meet clinical compliance standards for greyscale performance. The optimal image achieved by the display can be used to review medical images in consultation rooms or lecture theatres.

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

    Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

    Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

    Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      123.2  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      48.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.55926 x 0.55926 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      700  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1300:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Operating system
      Android 5.1.1

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • Micro SD (x1)
      • Micro USB(type B)x1
      • OPS
      Video output
      • DVI-I (x1)
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      External control
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      Optional WiFi functionality
      requires WiFi module and external antennas

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DVI
      • VGA
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      • DisplayPort
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      G sensor
      Network controllable
      • RJ45
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      95  W
      Consumption (Max)
      240 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5 W
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 480I, 30Hz
      • 576i, 25Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1092.8  mm
      Product weight
      19.0  kg
      Set Height
      623.0  mm
      Set Depth
      71.1  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      43.0  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      24.5  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.80  inch
      Bezel width
      6.5 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      41.9  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPG
      • TS
      • VOB
      • 3GP
      • AVI
      • DAT
      • FLV
      • MOV
      • WEBM
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • WMA
      • MP1
      • MP2

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      Octacore Cortex A53 1.5GHz
      GPU
      PowerVR SGX6110
      Memory
      2GB DDR3
      Storage
      16GB EMMC

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      Included Accessories
      • Edge Alignment Kit (1 )-2pcs
      • Edge Alignment Kit (2)-1pcs
      • Logo guide
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Thumbscrew (8pcs)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      Stand
      BM04642/00( optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Spanish
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Italian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CCC
      • CB
      • CECP
      • BSMI
      • EAC
      • EnergyStar 7.0
      • UL/cUL
      • VCCI
      • EMF
      • PSB
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSE

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    Badge-D2C

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