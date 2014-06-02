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Discontinued

Professional DJ headphones with mic

A5PROI/00

Professional DJ Headphones

5-time World’s Best DJ winner, Armin van Buuren collaborated with Philips to bring you the A5-PRO headphones. Backed by his experience, the A5 is engineered to meet the highest standards and demands of international DJs and industry pros.

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in collaboration with Armin van Buuren

Professional DJ Headphones

  • 50mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Supra-aural cushions

  • Full folding

In-line control and mic switches you between music and calls

90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

90 degree swivel ear-shells for DJ monitoring

Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.

Detachable, replaceable and comfortable ear cushions

Detachable, replaceable and comfortable ear cushions

The earphone materials are carefully selected to ensure both long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads are designed for optimal ergonomic fit as well as to seal in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.

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