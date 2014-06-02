Discontinued
A5PROI/00
Professional DJ Headphones
5-time World’s Best DJ winner, Armin van Buuren collaborated with Philips to bring you the A5-PRO headphones. Backed by his experience, the A5 is engineered to meet the highest standards and demands of international DJs and industry pros.
50mm drivers/ closed-back
Over-ear
Supra-aural cushions
Full folding
Designed with the professional DJ in mind, the earpieces on these headphones can each rotate 90° – for convenient one-ear listening while track mixing. The swivel can also be put to good use even in more casual listening, when temporary attention has to be paid to outside sounds.
The earphone materials are carefully selected to ensure both long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads are designed for optimal ergonomic fit as well as to seal in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise.