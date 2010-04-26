Compete against yourself to beat your last record

You know who your most formidable adversary is … yourself! Add a new dimension and challenge to your workout by competing with yourself and trying to beat your previous – or best – workout. Your Activa helps keep you on your toes by recording and comparing your previous and best workout scores. Not only that, it will prompt you with comparative updates via voice feedback during your workout so you can speed up, push on and stay ahead of yourself!