Discontinued
ACT101M/17
Activa knows you can
Get the most out of your workout with the Philips Activa portable fitness device. Stay motivated with TempoMusic and get encouragement with Vocal Feedback. Monitor your progress against your long term goal with the intuitive software.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul & move your feet.
You know who your most formidable adversary is … yourself! Add a new dimension and challenge to your workout by competing with yourself and trying to beat your previous – or best – workout. Your Activa helps keep you on your toes by recording and comparing your previous and best workout scores. Not only that, it will prompt you with comparative updates via voice feedback during your workout so you can speed up, push on and stay ahead of yourself!
Your Activa player has a smart Instant workout monitor function that records the activity data from your workout. Not only do you get immediate results of your performance but you also get a great sense of accomplishment. Using personal inputs like your age, weight and height, the monitor calculates the calories you've burnt and the time covered depending on your chosen workout. The information is then displayed instantly on your Activa screen after your workout. If numbers aren't your thing, check out the visual representation of how many chocolate bars you've offloaded during your workout.