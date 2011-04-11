Discontinued
AJ3270D/05
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Take pleasure in starting your day right - with favorite music from your iPod/iPhone. This compact clock plays and charges the latest iPod/iPhone models, even with protective cases on. If you prefer, wake up to the radio or a buzzer.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
2W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
The Philips radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.