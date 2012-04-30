Discontinued
AJ5300D/05
Wake up to your favorite tunes
Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
FM, dual alarm
4W
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.