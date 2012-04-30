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Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

AJ5300D/05

Wake up to your favorite tunes

Rise and shine to this Philips Clock radio. The free Philips App offers better waking and radio experiences, while the set’s 4W RMS power output delivers powerfully clear sound. Simply dock any iPod or iPhone, even while it is in its case.

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from iPod/iPhone & radio

Wake up to your favorite tunes

  • with 30-pin connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • FM, dual alarm

  • 4W

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

Technical Specifications

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