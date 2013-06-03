Search terms

1

Clock Radio

AJ6000/12
  Charge your mobile devices while sleeping
      Charge your mobile devices while sleeping

      • Dual USB port for charging
      • FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm
      • Natural sound
      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Time and alarm backup for on-time wakeup even with power cut

      When there is a power failure, this intelligent clock will still maintain and keep its reliable time and your settings. The scheduled alarm remains active even when its display is off - all thanks to a pre-installed battery. When the power comes back on, there is no need to adjust the clock or reinstate settings. More amazingly, even if power supply is not restored, the battery provides enough energy for the buzzer to go off at the alarm time you have set - making sure you never wake up late.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        24H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • FM radio
        • Natural sound
        • Buzzer
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9mins
        24 hours alarm reset
        Yes
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20 FM
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display
        Backlight color
        Amber
        Display Enhancements
        Brightness Control
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Mono
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Connectivity

        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Power

        Mains power
        100-240V, 50/60 Hz
        Power type
        AC Input, 5V, 2.8A
        Battery type
        AA
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        195 x 99.3 x 97  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        273 x 124 x 126 mm
        Product weight
        0.78  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        1.05  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Yes

