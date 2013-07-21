Discontinued
AJ7260D/05
Wake up to great music
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning or 30-pin connector, and get rich and clear sound. This chic dual dock alarm clock radio features an extra USB port that allow you to charge three devices at once and wakes you in time
DualDock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
USB port for charging
FM, dual alarm
8W
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.
Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.