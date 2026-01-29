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  • 5 Stages, 1 Filter 5 Stages, 1 Filter 5 Stages, 1 Filter

    Philips 5-stage Carbon Block and Sediment Filter

    AUT619/79

    5 Stages, 1 Filter

    All-in-One Simplicity: Combines five essential filtration stages into a single, easy-to-replace cartridge. Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple separate filters.

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    Philips 5-stage Carbon Block and Sediment Filter

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    5 Stages, 1 Filter

    • 3.650 Litres filtration capacity
    • Adds Beneficial Minerals

    QuickTwist filter replacement

    Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools.

    Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

    Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria removal
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Turbidity reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
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