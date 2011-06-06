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    LCD monitor

    BDL4651VH/00

    Stunning picture quality

    Deliver crystal clear marketing messages even in locations with high sunlight or brightness conditions. The 1500 nit LCD display brings you incredible picture quality just about anywhere.

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    LCD monitor

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    Stunning picture quality

    even in locations with high ambient brightness

    • 117 cm (46")
    • multimedia
    • Full HD
    SmartPower for energy saving

    SmartPower for energy saving

    The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

    Projects a high brightness picture even in daylight

    Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 1500 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for almost all locations where ambient brightness is an issue. However, it is vital to make sure that the display is thermally conditioned in an air-conditioned enclosure for such installations. Please see instruction book for details on environmental operating conditions.

    Ideal for Sunlight Applications

    With an ultra high brightness panel, this model is ideal for installations in all kinds of environments, even in direct sunlight. However it is vital to make sure that the display is thermally conditioned in an air-conditioned enclosure for such installations to ensure that black spots do not appear on the panel.

    Slim bezel design for a stylish look

    A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

    Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

    The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

    Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

    Temperature sensor measures the health condition

    This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

    The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      117  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      46  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.53 x 0.53 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      1500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 million colors
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      4000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8.5  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      • External loudspeaker connector
      • AC-out
      • Component RCA x1

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 5 x 5
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • VGA
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      • AC Out
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Safety control functions
      • Heat Control
      • Temperature Sensor
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      RS232
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 12W (RMS)

    • Power

      Mains power
      90-264V AC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (On mode)
      Typ 213W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      20mm
      Set Width
      1060  mm
      Set Height
      616.5  mm
      Set Depth
      124.2  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      41.7  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      24.3  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 200mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.9  inch

    • Product dimensions

      Width
      106.04  cm
      Width
      41.7  inch
      Height
      61.65  cm
      Height
      24.3  inch
      Depth
      13.88  cm
      Depth
      5.5  inch

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      5 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      Stand
      BM05211

    • Miscellaneous

      Bezel
      metallic anthracite
      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Europe/North America 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • RoHS

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      87 12581 60485 1
      Number of products included
      1
      Packaging type
      Carton

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

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