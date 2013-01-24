Home
LED Display

BDL5530EL/00
    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the edge LED display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted. See all benefits

      • 140 cm (55")
      • edge LED
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Edge LED Backlight

      Experience an even dispersion of light with cutting edge LED technology. White LED's (light emitting diodes) are positioned around the rim of the panel to give a more even spread of light. This results in even lower power consumption, less heat to dissipate, and a true, uniform color range.

      120 Hz Panel

      Enjoy stunningly clear video images thanks to the 120 Hz panel. Even fast moving action scenes can be seen with no blur, enhancing your viewing experience.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      VGA Loopthrough

      Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.6  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.6  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        400  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.21 x 0.63 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billlion
        Display technology
        120 Hz Panel
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        Other connections
        Component RCA x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        24.6mm / 0.95"
        Set Width
        1259.8  mm
        Set Height
        732.1  mm
        Set Depth
        59  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        49.6  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.8  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        2.2  inch
        VESA Mount
        200 x 400 mm

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        123W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

