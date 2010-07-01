Search terms

LCD monitor

BDL6551V/00
    Impress and capture your audience

    Deliver your message in the most demanding applications with this stylish 165 cm (65") LCD display. Whether used in a network environment, a tiled matrix set up or as a single public display, your audience will be astonished. See all benefits

      Impress and capture your audience

      with a slim bezel 165 cm (65") LCD

      • 165 cm (65")
      • Digital Signage
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      High brightness for clearer images

      Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 700 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        165  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Pixel pitch
        0.744 x 0.744 mm
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        700  cd/m²
        Display colors
        1.06 Billion colors
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        2500:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Composite (RCA) x1
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        • Component (YPbPr) x1
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x1
        Other connections
        • AC-out
        • External loudspeaker connector

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Ease of installation
        • AC Out
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        RS232
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12 W (8 ohm)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 314W
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        3.1 cm / 1.22 inch
        Smart Insert mount
        300 x 320 x 64
        Set height (with stand)
        1022  mm
        Smart insert in inch (WxHxD)
        11.81 x 11.89 x 2.52
        Set height (with stand) (inch)
        40.2  inch
        Set Width
        1500  mm
        Product weight
        56  kg
        Set depth (with stand)
        423  mm
        Set Height
        876  mm
        Set Depth
        123  mm
        Set depth (with stand) (inch)
        16.7  inch
        Set Width (inch)
        59.1  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        34.5  inch
        Wall Mount
        400x400mm (Set), 100x100mm (Smart insert)
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.8  inch
        Product weight (lb)
        110.2  lb

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        MTBF
        50.000  hour(s)
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount
        Stand
        BM05511

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • CCC
        • RoHS
        • UL/cUL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

