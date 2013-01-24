Instant boost of hydration
Over 130KHz Ultrasonic Technology creates over 8 million vibrations per minute breaks distilled water into small particles to soothe your skin and provide you a full facial hydration instantly. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
5ml water tank, easy to refill with distilled water.
Fashionable design with light weight material and a small mirror that is easy to use. Carry on the go, perfect for during a flight.
Cordless use for convenient hydration at anytime
It has IPX5 water resistance level, easy to fill with distilled water and possible to clean under running tap water.
Ultra fine mist penetrates and moisturizes the skin instantly anytime of the day. Revealing refreshed and healthy glowing skin.
Ultrasonic technology makes 8 million vibrations per minute. Creating ultra-fine particles of distilled water that penetrates skin, hydrating instantly.
