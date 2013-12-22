Discontinued
CE133/98
Experience live music in car
Philips CE133 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from USB, SDHC & portable MP3 players in your car. The system features anti-theft detachable front panel for security and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.
USB/SDHC
The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, sufficient to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.
This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.
High contrast LCD