ProductsSupport
zh/en
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CE133/98

Experience live music in car

Philips CE133 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from USB, SDHC & portable MP3 players in your car. The system features anti-theft detachable front panel for security and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • USB/SDHC

USB slot for music playback and quick charging

USB slot for music playback and quick charging

The new Philips Universal USB charging interface supplies 1 Amp of current to a smart device, sufficient to charge its battery and power it up for intensive use. The software protocol is also designed to be universally compatible with virtually all smart phones available in the market and starts the charging process instantly when USB is connected.

Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

High contrast LCD

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips