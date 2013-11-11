Discontinued
CE135BT/10
Experience live music in car
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE135BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
USB/SDHC
Bluetooth
High contrast LCD
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.