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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CE135BT/10

Experience live music in car

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CE135BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • USB/SDHC

  • Bluetooth

High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

High contrast LCD

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

Technical Specifications

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