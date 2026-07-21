CarStudio Car audio system
Discontinued
Support
CE135BT/10
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EU Declaration of conformity - English
User manual - English
All (2)
Which external memory devices does my Philips system support?
Is Philips car system suitable for my car?
No sound from my Philips system
My phone fails to connect to Philips system via Bluetooth
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB