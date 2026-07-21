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CarStudio Car audio system

Discontinued

Support

CarStudioCar audio system

CE135BT/10

CarStudio Car audio system

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity - English

  • PDF file, 499.1 kB
  • 21 July 2026

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.2 MB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting