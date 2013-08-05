Discontinued
CED2000/98
Experience live music with video in car
Philips CED2000 features a 6.2" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.
15.7 cm (6.2") touch screen
Bluetooth
MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.
Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.