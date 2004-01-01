Search terms

Car audio video system

CED780/12

CED780/12
    -{discount-value}

    Experience live music with video in car

    Enjoy superior sound in video and music from multiple sources and streaming with Bluetooth®, thanks to Philips sound technologies. Built-in navigation system for guiding you to destination with ease.

    Experience live music with video in car

    Enjoy superior sound in video and music from multiple sources and streaming with Bluetooth®, thanks to Philips sound technologies. Built-in navigation system for guiding you to destination with ease.

      Experience live music with video in car

      Obsessed with sound

      • 17.8 cm (7") WVGA touch screen
      • Bluetooth
      FullSound to bring your MP3 music to life

      FullSound to bring your MP3 music to life

      Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      Built-in navigation system for fast guidance to destinations

      Built-in navigation system for fast guidance to destinations

      Go places with this intuitive built-in navigation system. Visuals in high definition display maps in 3D, giving you city models and landmarks - and a crystal clear picture of where you are going. The highly reliable iGO primo feature navigates you to your destinations, through the busiest cities and the quietest urban areas, working even in mountains and at sea sides. The system also boasts of a user-friendly menu structure that makes route-planning a truly simple affair, and provides instructions that are absolutely easy to follow.

      11-band parametric equalizer to suit your taste

      11-band parametric equalizer to suit your taste

      This parametric equalizer provides 11 different frequency bands (63Hz, 100Hz, 160Hz, 250Hz, 400Hz, 630Hz, 1KHz, 2KHz, 4KHz, 8KHz and 16KHz), giving you the freedom to adjust bass, midrange and treble to suit the acoustics of your car. What’s more, the equalizer allows you to save your favorite equalization settings, and to recall them easily. With Philips, you will always enjoy fabulous in-car sound the way you want it, anytime you want it.

      Detachable face for anti-theft security

      Detachable face for anti-theft security

      This Philips In-car entertainment system gives you added peace of mind. The front panel detaches with the push of a button, so that you can hide it or carry it along with you. The result is a head unit that resembles a basic one, leaving your car less prone to break-ins by thieves. Now you can leave your car with greater confidence, wherever you might be.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

      Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

      Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        11-bands
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)
        Sound Enhancement
        • FullSound
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        2.1
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Video Output - Analog
        Composite video out
        Video input
        CVBS Video (RCA) 1x
        Preamp output
        • 2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        • (4V)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Steering wheel remote control
        (third party adaptor required)
        Navigation
        iGO primo

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian
        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        245  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product width
        188  mm
        Product height
        58  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano
        • iPod touch

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        Widescreen
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Key illumination
        White
        Diffused light in disc slot
        variable colors (32K)
        Diagonal screen size
        7"

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4

      • Playback media

        Disc
        DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, WMA
        USB flash drive
        Yes
        SD/SDHC card
        Yes
        AV-IN
        for portable audio/video playback devices

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD+RW
        • Video CD
        • SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • DivX
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Chapter repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • PBC
        • Repeat
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        • Search forward/reverse
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Still Picture
        • Zoom
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        USB Direct Playback
        • JPEG
        • DivX
        • MPEG4 (Simple profile)

