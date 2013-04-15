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Discontinued

CarStudioCar audio system

CEM2101/98

Experience live music in car

Philips CEM2101 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • CD

  • USB

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

High contrast LCD

Technical Specifications

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