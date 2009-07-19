Home
In-car audio
    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-thief security

      High contrast LCD with LED illumination (Blue/Red)

      Intuitive interface for easy navigation

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD (8 characters)
        Key illumination
        Blue/Red

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • WMA9
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Memory card
        • SD
        • SDHC
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)

      • Security/Anti-thief

        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable
        Front panel
        Detachable & flip-down

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        Quick start guide
        English
        User Manual
        English

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

