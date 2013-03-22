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Discontinued

CarStudioIn-car audio system

CEM2220BT/12

Experience live music in car

Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM2220BT. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

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Obsessed with sound

Experience live music in car

  • Bluetooth

  • USB

  • CD

Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

Detachable front panel for anti-theft security

Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Technical Specifications

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