CarStudio Car audio system

CEM2250/12
    Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound.

    Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Enjoy music from your iPhone/iPod, CD or USB devices out loud with the Philips car audio system. Treat your ear to powerful bass with MAX Sound.

      Obsessed with sound

      • For iPod & iPhone
      • USB
      • CD
      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

      Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Output power (RMS)
        21Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Music zone
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels

      • Connectivity

        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        with gain control
        Hard-wired audio mute
        Yes
        Hard-wired remote input
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Program Type
        • News & Traffic
        • Auto-frequency

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, French, Dutch, German, Italian
        User Manual
        • English
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast color LCD (11 characters)
        Key illumination
        White
        Diffused Light
        Red

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din
        Product width
        188  mm
        Product height
        58  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano
        • iPod touch

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S

      • Playback media

        Disc
        CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, WMA
        USB flash drive
        Yes
        Music from iPod/iPhone
        Yes
        MP3 Link
        for portable MP3 music playback

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

