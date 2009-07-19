Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM250. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM250. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM250. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM250. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.
The Bluetooth® hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.
Display
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Sound
Connectivity
Security/Anti-thief
Accessories
Power
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.