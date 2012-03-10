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Discontinued

CarStudioCar media docking system

CMD310/05

Dock it on your dash

Take the wheel with this Philips In-car entertainment system that works seamlessly with your iPhone/iPod. Charge your device on the dash, control what you play with a free app and answer calls hands-free, whether the phone is docked or not.

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with free iPhone app for optimized in-car use

Dock it on your dash

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

Retractable dock for a neat and sleek dashboard

Retractable dock for a neat and sleek dashboard

Keep your dashboard tidy with the Philips retractable dock. When you want to have your car looking spick and span, you can hide the dock completely with one quick push. Ingenious engineering and design allow the dock to be completely retracted, leaving behind a clean and smooth surface. Philips in-car entertainment systems put simplicity into high gear.

Noise cancellation technology for clearer hands-free calls

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound for instant power boost

MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

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