Discontinued
CSP410/55
Your mobile music theater
Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP410. These 10cm 2-way speakers have peak power at 150W, and feature a light polypropylene cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.
Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.
A highly sensitive cloth connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the cloth surround assembly brings the cone back into position to be ready to receive another sound signal. By doing so, the woofer can capture every signal with a minimum of distortion, giving you clear, smooth sound no matter how loud or how quiet the music is played.