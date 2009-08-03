Discontinued
CSP650/55
Your mobile music theater
Play your music loud without distortion with the 16.5cm Philips Car component speaker system CSP650. With peak music power at 240W and an external crossover network to restore high fidelity details, music is presented with clean sound.
Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.
Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.