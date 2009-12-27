Discontinued
CSP652/55
Your mobile music theater
Play your music loud without distortion with the 16.5cm Philips Car component speaker system CSP652. With peak music power at 300W and an external crossover network to restore high fidelity details, music is presented with clean sound.
Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.
Silk is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high sensitivity and stability, and its tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These soft and light silk domes can capture even the highest musical notes, to make your music full of high fidelity details such as warm, mid-range vocals and vivid, lively trebles. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.