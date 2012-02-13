Discontinued
DCM1130/12
Relax with great music
Connect to power - and rich sound - when you dock and charge your iPod/iPhone on this Philips Micro system. Dynamic Bass Boost will tantalize your ears while its stylish, compact design will enhance any space and entice your senses.
with 30-pin connector
for iPod/iPhone
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
10W
Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.
With a handy remote control for greater convenience at your fingertips, all you have to do is sit back and relax.
This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.