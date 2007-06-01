Search terms

Docking Entertainment System

DCM230/12
    Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30W RMS power for truly dynamic sound.

    Free your iPod music and enjoy it in superb sound on the Philips DCM230. Stylishly designed with a cool metallic finish, the sleek system features smart functions and boasts total 30W RMS power for truly dynamic sound.

      Play and charge your iPod

      Play and charge your iPod

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Digital tuning for station presets

      Digital tuning for station presets

      Elegant design with super slim CD slot

      Elegant design with super slim CD slot

      Single remote control for the system and iPod

      Single remote control for the system and iPod

      USB Direct connection for portable USB MP3 players

      With the USB Direct mode, you can simply select the music on a USB device and playback all your content. All you have to do is plug in your USB device to playback music or export content from the device.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track
        • Fast forward and backward
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Slot
        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • Shuffle Play
        Programmable Tracks
        20

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x15 W
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Loudspeaker types
        Bass Reflex Speaker System
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW
        Station presets
        40
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        RDS
        Station Name
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Aux in
        Yes
        Headphone
        3.5 mm

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Backlight
        Yes
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional
        Alarms
        • Radio Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock/Version
        Digital

      • Power

        Mains power
        yes

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate
        • Remote Control
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        200.5  mm
        Product height
        140.5  mm
        Product width
        390  mm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • User Manual
      • Warranty certificate
      • Remote Control
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

