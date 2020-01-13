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        Discontinued

        USB power bank

        DLP6645CB/97

        Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

        Large capacity 10,000 mAh Li-Polymer battery. Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. with 5W /7.5W /10W wireless charging.

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        With Wireless charging

        Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity

        • 10,000 mAh

        • 3 USB charging ports

        • Qi wireless charging

        • Black

        Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

        The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        Technical Specifications

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