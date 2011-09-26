Discontinued
DS6800W/37
Feel the emotions of a live performance
Bring life back into your music with deeper and more natural sound delivered through SoundSphere speaker technology. Equipped with AirPlay, these elegant speakers let you stream music wirelessly from iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad and iTunes.
with AirPlay
USB port for play/charging
50W
Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.
Philips' proprietary FullSound technology uses latest-generation Digital Signal Processing to faithfully enhance music rendering. Music content is dynamically analyzed and optimized to let you experience music with great detail and warmth.