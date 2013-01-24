Home
EasySpeed

Steam iron

GC2046/20
    EasySpeed Steam iron

    GC2046/20

    Fast, from start to finish

    This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam. See all benefits

      Fast, from start to finish

      3 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2200 Watts
      Power up to 2200 W enables constant high steam output.

      The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Even steam distribution for efficient ironing

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Precision steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Ceramic

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        35  g/min
        Power
        2200  W
        Steam boost
        110  g
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Self clean

