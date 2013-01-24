Home
Steam&Go

Handheld garment steamer

GC310/05
  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
    Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

    Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier. See all benefits

      powerful steamer

      • 840 W
      • Steam-on-demand
      • Brush
      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

      Fast heat up time

      Fast heat up time

      The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Brush accessory for a smooth finish

      Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      Ergonomic design for handheld operation

      The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

      No ironing board needed

      No ironing board needed

      By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling

      Detachable water tank for easier filling.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

      The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        up to 20  g/min
        Power
        840  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        60  ml
        Power cord length
        2 - 2.5  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Heat up time
        less than 1  min

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2  cm
        Packaging dimensions
        38 x 12 x 15  cm
        Voltage
        220  V
        Weight of product
        0.660  kg
        Weight of product with package
        0.890  kg

      • Accessories

        Brush
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

