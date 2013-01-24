Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Philips EcoCare Steam iron GC3720/32 2400 W 140 g steam boost ECO

GC3720/32
  • -{discount-value}

    Philips EcoCare Steam iron GC3720/32 2400 W 140 g steam boost ECO

    GC3720/32

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips EcoCare Steam iron GC3720/32 2400 W 140 g steam boost ECO

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips EcoCare Steam iron GC3720/32 2400 W 140 g steam boost ECO

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Troubleshooting

    Noise (1)
    Device (2)
    Performance (1)
    Indication Lights (1)
    Other faults (1)

    Search

    Search within this product

    Close
    Back to Page

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How to Video's

    Search results for

    Results:
    Register your product

    Find service center

    In order to help you further, we will assist you in finding a solution for your product…
    Search

    How to descale your Philips Iron

    Has your iron/garment steamer stopped steaming or is it leaking brown water or white particles?

    It might need descaling.

     

    Click now to learn how to descale your iron, steam generator and garment steamer.

     

    Click here

     

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.